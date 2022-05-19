5-Y-O critical after found with rope around neck

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances under which a five-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree outside his home.

The incident occurred between 09:00 and 11:00h on Wednesday in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The child’s mother said she was in the house watching a movie when she fell asleep.

At around 11:00h, she woke up and made checks around the house for her child but he could not be found.

She then ventured outside looking for him where he was found hanging from a rope under a guava tree.

She then took off the rope from her son’s neck and discovered that the child was not breathing.

She then took him to the Charity Hospital where he was admitted and later transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital.

The boy is presently in the ICU as a patient and will be transferred to the GPHC for further medical attention. His neck is in a cast.

Investigations are ongoing.