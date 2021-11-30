5-Y-O boy among latest Covid deaths

A five-year-old boy from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is one of the country’s latest Covid-19 fatalities.

A 49-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who was infected with the virus has also died. She was fully vaccinated.

This takes the country’s death toll to 994. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 49 new cases of the disease, taking the total positives detected to date to 37,874.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 72 in institutional isolation, 1,139 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine. Recoveries stand at 35,651.