5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Infectious Disease Hospital
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 29, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 992.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
64
Upper Demerara- Berbice
November 28
Unvaccinated
Female
67
Demerara- Mahaica
November 28
Unvaccinated
Female
41
Demerara- Mahaica
November 29
Unvaccinated
Male
84
Demerara- Mahaica
November 29
Unvaccinated
Female
68
Mahaica-Berbice
November 28
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 52 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 37,825.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 35,379.