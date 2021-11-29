5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Infectious Disease Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 29, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 992.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

64

Upper Demerara- Berbice

November 28

Unvaccinated

Female

67

Demerara- Mahaica

November 28

Unvaccinated

Female

41

Demerara- Mahaica

November 29

Unvaccinated

Male

84

Demerara- Mahaica

November 29

Unvaccinated

Female

68

Mahaica-Berbice

November 28

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 52 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 37,825.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,379.