5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1014.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

61

Demerara- Mahaica

December 09

Unvaccinated

Male

58

Mahaica- Berbice

December 09

Unvaccinated

Female

58

Demerara- Mahaica

December 09

Unvaccinated

Male

79

Pomeroon- Supenaam

December 09

Unvaccinated

Male

71

Pomeroon- Supenaam

December 08

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, there are 69 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,402.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 47 in institutional isolation, and 822 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 36,505.