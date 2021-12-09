5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1014.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
61
Demerara- Mahaica
December 09
Unvaccinated
Male
58
Mahaica- Berbice
December 09
Unvaccinated
Female
58
Demerara- Mahaica
December 09
Unvaccinated
Male
79
Pomeroon- Supenaam
December 09
Unvaccinated
Male
71
Pomeroon- Supenaam
December 08
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, there are 69 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,402.
There are 14 persons in the ICU, 47 in institutional isolation, and 822 in home isolation.
Recoveries stand at 36,505.