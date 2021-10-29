5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 17 in ICU

The Infectious Disease Hospital

Five more unvaccinated persons as well as a partially vaccinated individual have died from the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 910.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

63

Demerara-Mahaica

October 28

Unvaccinated

Male

48

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 28

Unvaccinated

Male

60

Demerara-Mahaica

October 28

Partially Vaccinated

Male

61

Upper Demerara – Berbice

October 28

Unvaccinated

Female

46

Demerara-Mahaica

October 28

Unvaccinated

Male

66

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 28

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded in the country to date has risen to 35,444 after 94 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour.

There are now 17 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 2,816 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 31,633.