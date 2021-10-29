5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 17 in ICU

The Infectious Disease Hospital
Five more unvaccinated persons as well as a partially vaccinated individual have died from the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 910.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
63
Demerara-Mahaica
October 28
Unvaccinated
Male
48
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 28
Unvaccinated
Male
60
Demerara-Mahaica
October 28
Partially Vaccinated
Male
61
Upper Demerara – Berbice
October 28
Unvaccinated
Female
46
Demerara-Mahaica
October 28
Unvaccinated
Male
66
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 28
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded in the country to date has risen to 35,444 after 94 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour.
There are now 17 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 2,816 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 31,633.