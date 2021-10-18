5 more men die from Covid-19; death toll jumps to 875

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 18, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 875.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
64
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 17
Unvaccinated
Male
69
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 17
Unvaccinated
Male
68
Demerara-Mahaica
October 17
Partially Vaccinated
Male
79
Demerara-Mahaica
October 18
Unvaccinated
Male
34
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 07
Unknown
There are 59 new cases, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 34,514. With over 3700 active cases, 24 are in the ICU, 127 in institutional isolation while the rest are isolating at home.
Recoveries stand at 29,766.