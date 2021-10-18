5 more men die from Covid-19; death toll jumps to 875

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 18, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 875.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

64

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 17

Unvaccinated

Male

69

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 17

Unvaccinated

Male

68

Demerara-Mahaica

October 17

Partially Vaccinated

Male

79

Demerara-Mahaica

October 18

Unvaccinated

Male

34

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 07

Unknown

There are 59 new cases, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 34,514. With over 3700 active cases, 24 are in the ICU, 127 in institutional isolation while the rest are isolating at home.

Recoveries stand at 29,766.