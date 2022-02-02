5 more Covid deaths; 276 new cases recorded

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,176.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

41

Demerara-Mahaica

January 31

Unknown

Female

86

Demerara-Mahaica

February 01

Unknown

Female

63

Demerara-Mahaica

February 01

Partially Vaccinated

Female

80

Demerara-Mahaica

January 31

Unvaccinated

Male

81

Demerara-Mahaica

February 01

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,385.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 8,399 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 50,614.