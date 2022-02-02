5 more Covid deaths; 276 new cases recorded

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,176.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
41
Demerara-Mahaica
January 31
Unknown
Female
86
Demerara-Mahaica
February 01
Unknown
Female
63
Demerara-Mahaica
February 01
Partially Vaccinated
Female
80
Demerara-Mahaica
January 31
Unvaccinated
Male
81
Demerara-Mahaica
February 01
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,385.
There are 12 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 8,399 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 50,614.