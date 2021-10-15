5 more Covid deaths, 108 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of October 14, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 862.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
71
Demerara-Mahaica
October 15
Partially Vaccinated
Male
71
Demerara-Mahaica
October 15
Unvaccinated
Female
79
Demerara-Mahaica
October 14
Unvaccinated
Male
73
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 11
Fully Vaccinated
Female
57
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 11
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 108 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,240.
There are 31 persons in the ICU, 120 in institutional isolation, and 3,614 in home isolation.
Recoveries stand at 29,613.