5 more Covid deaths, 108 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of October 14, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 862.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

71

Demerara-Mahaica

October 15

Partially Vaccinated

Male

71

Demerara-Mahaica

October 15

Unvaccinated

Female

79

Demerara-Mahaica

October 14

Unvaccinated

Male

73

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 11

Fully Vaccinated

Female

57

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 11

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 108 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,240.

There are 31 persons in the ICU, 120 in institutional isolation, and 3,614 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 29,613.