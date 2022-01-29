5 more COVID-19 deaths, 471 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1, 165.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

74

Demerara-Mahaica

January 29

Unknown

Male

86

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 28

Unvaccinated

Male

73

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 28

Partially Vaccinated

Female

68

Mahaica-Berbice

January 29

Unvaccinated

Male

55

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 28

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, some 471 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 59,450 of which 11,191 are currently active cases. This includes 20 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another seven more persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 47,094 persons have recovered after contracting the deadly virus.