5 lucky customers win CPL Final tickets from Nextech

CEO of Nextech Rehman Majeed with the five lucky winners

Five customers who made purchases from Nextech during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) preliminary games have won two tickets each to the finals set for next week at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The lucky winners are Dianand Rameshwar Singh, Ronieka Mayers, Lorna April, Dennis Thomas, and Deonarine Dindial.

The raffle was drawn on September 15th. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nextech, Rehman Majeed, handed over the tickets to the five winning customers.

Nextech is a technology retail company located at 233 Camp Street between Middle and Quamina Streets (opposite the Guyana Revenue Authority).

They offer customers a new and exciting shopping experience for technology products such as laptops, desktops, printing supplies, security equipment, networking equipment and other related technology solutions for home or business. Nextech also offers quality office supplies and stationery.

Nextech is an Authorized Partner for Hewlett Packard, APC, Linksys, Logitech amongst other leading technology brands.