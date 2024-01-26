5 homeless after fire guts Bartica home

A fire of unknown origin on Wednesday evening destroyed a house at Four Miles, Squatting Area, Bartica, Essequibo River.

The house belonged to Julissa Roberts and Tavis Callender. Investigations revealed that on the day in question at about 16:00h, the couple secured their home and went to Bartica with their three children.

However, at about 21:00h, Callender received a telephone call from a neighbour who informed him that his house was on fire.

On arrival at the scene, he observed that his house was engulfed in flames. Public-spirited persons made efforts to put out the fire but their efforts proved futile.

The fire was eventually quenched by firefighters. The loss is estimated at $4 million.