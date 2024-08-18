5 Guyanese named in West Indies T20 squad vs South Africa

Photo: CWI

See below for the full statement on the West Indies’ T20I Squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies Men’s squad selected for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from 23 – 27 August 2024 in Trinidad. The selected squad for the T20I series is as follows: Rovman Powell (Captain) Roston Chase (Vice-Captain) Alick Athanaze Johnson Charles Matthew Forde Shimron Hetmyer Fabian Allen Shai Hope Akeal Hosein Shamar Joseph Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motie Nicholas Pooran Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket stated

“Andre Russell requested a period of rest and recovery as well as Jason Holder who played five back-to-back five Tests against England and South Africa. During this period, they will work closely with the CWI science and medicine team.”

Noting South Africa ended the West Indies’ World Cup campaign with a defeat in the Super 8, overturning the 3-0 result from the pre-World Cup series in Jamaica, Head Coach Daren Sammy remarked,

“Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan. We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I’m confident in the squad we’ve selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success.”