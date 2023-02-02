$5.9M worth of ganja found at Norton Street

Approximately 42lbs of marijuana was on Wednesday discovered at a location at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

The bust was made by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU). A search was conducted in and around the premises, which led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected parcels of cannabis.

Kirk Browne aka “Coco Tea”, a 50-year-old a businessman of the said address, and others, were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected cannabis.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 42 lbs, with a street value of GUY$5.9 Million.