4th victim in Ruimveldt smash-up dies

Lennox Clementson

The January 8 smash-up outside of the Ruimveldt Police Station in Georgetown has claimed the life of a fourth victim, 58-year-old Lennox Clementson of Guyhoc Gardens.

Only a few days ago, the third victim in the crash succumbed to his injuries; 29-year-old Pream Seecharran, called “Romel”, of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Initially, the accident had claimed the lives of Sarah Wilson and her husband Rawle McKenzie.

Reports are that a motorcar, driven by the now dead Seecharran, was allegedly travelling at high speed when it collided with a pile of sand that caused it to flip multiple times and migrate onto the opposite carriageway of the Ruimveldt Public Road.

As a result, it collided with the front of Rawle McKenzie’s northbound minibus, resulting in all occupants sustaining injuries.

Both drivers, having sustained broken limbs, had been trapped in their vehicles and had had to be extricated by fire fighters.

Wilson, a 51-year-old resident of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, had been seated in the front of the minibus, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Her husband died at the Georgetown Public Hospital hours later, while receiving treatment.

Admitted to the GPHC Intensive Care Unit with head injuries, Seecharran had fought for his life, but eventually succumbed.

Clementson was one of several passengers in the minibus that had sustained injuries.