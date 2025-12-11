48 students graduate from Civil Aviation Training School

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar on Wednesday encouraged the graduates of the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) to contribute their knowledge and experience towards enhancing Guyana’s growing aviation sector.

CATS held its graduation ceremony at Herdmanston’s Lodge, where 48 students graduated in various disciplines, both virtually and in person.

In his feature address, the Minister noted that the upskilled air traffic controllers have unique opportunities to contribute to Guyana’s development as the aviation industry continues to benefit from the expansion of services and improved infrastructure.

Minister Indar stated that highly skilled air traffic controllers will be needed as the PPP/C Government works to transform Guyana into an aviation hub, through the acquisition of assets and engagements with world-class international airlines.

To this end, the Minister noted these efforts will intensify next year as the Government engages international partners to establish a training centre of excellence for the aviation industry, which will deliver internationally-recognised courses.

CATS received global recognition this year after attaining TRAINAIR Plus certification through the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This has positioned the school to provide training for ICAO-approved courses at international standards.