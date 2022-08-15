470 active COVID-19 cases after 41 new infections recorded

Citizens at Saturday’s outreach

Another 41 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This now takes active cases in the country to 470 including one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (459) or institutional (19) isolation.

There is one other person also in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1275, while some 68,694 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus.