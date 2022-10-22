$447.8M contract signed for Deeds and Commercial Registries Headquarter in Essequibo

On Friday 21st October 2022, the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA)signed a contract for the construction of a building to house the Deeds and CommercialRegistries Authority in Essequibo, Region 2.

Currently, the agency is housed at the Supreme Court Building, Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

JAICAM Constructions and Services Inc. was awarded the GUY$447,862,666 contract which will see the construction of a new 4 storied building next door to the Supreme Court building at Suddie.

In attendance at the signing were the Regional Chairman, Vima DaSilva, Regional ViceChairman, Humace Oudit, Regional Executive Officer Sussane Saywack, Chairman ofDCRA Board, Ramesh Seebarran, Board Members, Hemwant Persaud; Registrar ofDeeds Azeena Baksh, Registrar of Commerce, Reza Manraj, Deputy Registrar ofCommerce Anessa Chow, Assistant Registrar Andrew Muridall and staff of the DeedsSub-Registry, Essequibo.

In 2001, the Government of Guyana took the decision to expand the services providedby these agencies to Region 2, therefore making it easier for citizens to accessinformation regarding ownership of their lands; process the transfer of properties heldunder transport, register powers of attorney, deed poll’s and other miscellaneous deeds; mortgage their properties and register their businesses.

Over the years, it was recognised that due to the growing number of transactions andthe need to expand commercial services there was need for a permanent location withadequate space.