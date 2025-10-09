Local News
44-Y-O charged for raping child
09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
A 44-year-old man of Lima, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has been charged with child rape.
Davinan Owen Williams, a labourer, appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was not required to plea.
Bail was objected to by the prosecutor, and the accused was remanded to prison until October 22 for disclosure of statements.
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
Related News
30 September 2025
Min. Croal engages families in Success on land regularisation
30 September 2025
Pres. Ali tasks 3 ministries with identifying areas for green spaces & community beaut...
28 September 2025
Team AJM racing to debut Porsche GT3 at Caribbean Clash of Champions
06 October 2025