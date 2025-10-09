Forward Guyana, V-PAC fight over singular parliamentary seat 300 applicants selected for 2nd Int’l Human Rights Law Course Timely delivery of projects top priority for CH&amp;PA – CEO MoH conducts supervisory visits to strengthen hospital operations nationwide Pooran grateful after winning his 1st-ever CPL championship 'Businesses must go beyond profits' - Pres. Ali urges private sector to uplift workers &amp; support sustainable development
44-Y-O charged for raping child

09 October 2025
A 44-year-old man of Lima, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has been charged with child rape.

Davinan Owen Williams, a labourer, appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was not required to plea.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor, and the accused was remanded to prison until October 22 for disclosure of statements.

