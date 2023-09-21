42 persons from 10 countries get Guyanese citizenship in 1st naturalisation ceremony

Forty-two people from 10 countries received their certificates of Guyanese citizenship as part of the first naturalisation and registration ceremony held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Home Affairs Conference Room, Brickdam.

“We all should embrace diversity; we can all learn from each other,” Permanent Secretary Mr. Andre Ally told the audience in brief remarks.

The ceremony also included remarks from the Head of Immigration Support Services, Ms. Michelle Davis, who expressed her elation to be part of this inaugural ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony began with the recital of the National Pledge and the National Anthem. Following the official ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, presented certificates to the new citizens.