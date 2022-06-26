41 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 4 in ICU

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

Some 41 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Active cases have gone up to 957, which includes four patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There is one other person in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,251, while the total number of recovered cases is now 64,891.