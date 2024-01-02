40,000 residents to benefit from new Diamond Regional Hospital

Approximately 40,000 residents will benefit from improved access to the healthcare services being provided at the brand-new Little Diamond Regional Hospital as construction is well-advanced.

On Tuesday morning, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony visited the construction site to check the progress of the project. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a world-class healthcare system. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

This hospital is one of six regional facilities under construction across Guyana that is part of the greater goal of improving the access and quality of health care services nationwide.

“We have six hospitals that are currently under construction. One at Lima in Region Two, one at De Kinderen, one at Diamond, one at Enmore, one at Bath and one at Skeldon. For all of these facilities, we have completed the foundation and you would see over the next quarter the infrastructure starting to take shape. All of these six hospitals we are expecting the physical infrastructure to be completed by the end of 2024” Minister Anthony announced at the Ministry of Health’s end-of-year review press conference on Friday.

He further stated that the equipping of these facilities will commence after the completion of these projects at the end of 2024 after the conclusion of the examination to ensure the facilities are functional. He further noted that by the year 2025, all of these facilities will be operational.

“What these facilities would have, [is] a 24-hour accident and emergency. They will have a 24-hour lab. They will have a new suite of imaging which includes ultrasound, digital x-rays, [and] CT scans. They would have two operational theatres, [and] surgical theatres. They will have a minor theatre, out-patient facilities and 75 -in-patient facilities.” Minister Anthony underscored.

The construction of the Little Diamond Regional Hospital will significantly cater to a wide range of medical needs ensuring timely and effective care in the community and neighbouring areas.

The government has moved to continuously upgrade primary health care access at more than 240 facilities across the country to benefit every Guyanese.