40 chamber walk-in mortuary commissioned at GPHC

Press Release:

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has commissioned its newly constructed 40 chamber walk-in mortuary refrigerator and refurbished autopsy room. This development comes on the helms of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare being offered to patients and their relatives.

The project, which cost approximately sixty (60) million Guyana dollars was awarded to C&L Construction Inc. through the public tender process was primarily aimed at transforming the previously dilapidated mortuary into a dignified space for bereaved families to spend time with their deceased loved one in an appropriately designed facility.

The new space features a walk-in mortuary refrigerator with 40 chambers, and revamped autopsy area with 2 fixed tables and 5 mobile trolleys, and an expanded reception and waiting area. The renovated area affords a more conducive and organized space for storage and for the hospital’s pathology personnel to undertake postmortem examinations.

Chief Executive Officer (ag.) Robbie Rambarran noted that the refurbishing of the mortuary and autopsy area is a significant development for the GPHC as the hospital works to improve the standard of care at all levels, including end of life. The new, calming space for bereaved families provides a refined viewing space with quiet ante-rooms where relatives may first see their deceased loved one. This is an often overlooked, but important consideration for grieving families, and we hope that the new mortuary provides some added comfort for bereaved persons.