4-Y-O boy drowns in ECD trench

Dead: Shane Samuels

The body of a 4-year-old boy was found last evening floating in a trench at Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Shane Samuels of Lot 30 Two Friends Village, Anns Grove, ECD. The incident occurred sometime between 20:00h and 22:00h on Saturday.

Reports are that the child was left in the care of an aunt while his mother – 38-year-old Donell Adams, a vendor in Georgetown – went to work on Saturday.

According to the Police, Adams had called her sister to check on her child and was told he was playing in the yard. However, during a second call later that day, the mother was informed that the boy was missing.

Sometime later, the woman got a call from a friend telling her that they had found Shane’s bike close to a trench.

The child’s lifeless body was subsequently removed from the trench by his uncle.

Police say by the time, Adams returned home her son’s motionless body was on the ground next to Two Friends trench.

The body is currently lying at Jerricks Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.