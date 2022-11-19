4 vehicles up for gabs in GTT’s ‘Tis the season to DRIVE’ Christmas promotion

GTT on Thursday evening rolled out its massive Christmas promotion themed “Tis the Season to DRIVE” which will see four vehicles up for grabs along with other prizes.

As part of the promotion four lucky GTT customers will drive away with the grand prize of a stylish and fuel-efficient Toyota Raize powered by BM Soat Auto Sales and Rentals.

To be eligible to win, new and existing GTT customers must either activate a prepaid data bundle by dialing *100*3#, sign up for a new Fibre+Voice plan or join the GTT family by purchasing an in-store handset and SIM. MMG+ subscribers must pay two (2) bills via the mmg+ app or at any mmg+ agent across the country.

The company made the announcement last evening during its end of year engagement with their media and marketing stakeholders.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Damian Blackburn, said that GTT wants to continue to impact the lives of Guyanese in a tangible way.

“Throughout our many products and services we have quite a diverse customer base and we thought about how we can truly impact their lives, many of them have been with us for decades”.

He added that the company that has been making transformational progress with services such as Fibre + Voice and mmg+ , will continue to demonstrate its commitment to its customers.

“We want people to really feel the impact when we say strengthen the community. We have made many changes over the years to continue to provide the the support the industry needs, our customers are standing by us and the base is quickly growing, so I think this is going to be a very impactful promotion and will bring real joy to some of our customers, their families and friends this season”.

In addition to the car, customers can also win up to $10,000 mmg+ cash in their wallet, dinner, grocery and spa vouchers among other daily prizes throughout the season when they tune in to their favourite radio stations.

Throughout the season, people across the country can get exclusive deals with GTT.

Customers can also get deals on handsets and 4G LTE SIMs or conduct any other transaction at one of the company’s retail stores and win big prizes from Santa Clause in store.

The promotion runs until January 13, 2023.

The company is encouraging its customers to stay tuned to GTT’s social media pages to find out about how they can get other valuable deals and more opportunities to win.