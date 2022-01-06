4 new Covid deaths recorded; 6 in ICU



Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1064.

The latest fatalities are a 42-year-old man from Region Four who was partially-vaccinated, a 47-year-old man from Region Six who was fully-vaccinated, and a 62-year-old man from Region Two who was unvaccinated as well as a 48-year-old woman from Region Four who was fully-vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 967 new cases today, taking the total positives detected to date to 42,385. There are six persons in the ICU, 75 in institutional isolation, and 3,374 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 37,866.