4 new COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases detected

The Ministry of Health has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1, 134.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

46

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 20

Fully Vaccinated

Male

68

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 21

Fully Vaccinated

Male

67

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 23

Unknown

Female

88

Upper Demerara – Berbice

January 23

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, another 642 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,227.

But only 13,774 of these are currently active cases. This includes 19 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 14 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 42,319 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.