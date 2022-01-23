4 new COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases detected

The Ministry of Health has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1, 134.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
46
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 20
Fully Vaccinated
Male
68
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 21
Fully Vaccinated
Male
67
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 23
Unknown
Female
88
Upper Demerara – Berbice
January 23
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, another 642 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,227.
But only 13,774 of these are currently active cases. This includes 19 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also 14 persons in institutional quarantine.
To date, some 42,319 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.