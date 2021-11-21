4 more die from COVID; 52 new cases

Four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Ministry of Health.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 976.

These include a 64-year-old male, who was unvaccinated and died on November 17; a 57-year-old male, who was fully vaccinated and died on November 20; and a 58-year-old female, who was also unvaccinated and died on November 19 – all from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne).

The other fatality was a 69-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died November 18. His vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, another 52 persons have been tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24-hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has now gone up to 37,325 of which only 1,955 are currently active cases. These include 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,945 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there is also one other person in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 34,394 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana.