4 more Covid deaths recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,138.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

63

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 22

Unknown

Male

32

Demerara-Mahaica

January 24

Unknown

Female

52

Cuyuni-Mazaruni

January 24

Unvaccinated

Female

57

Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo

January 23

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 173 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,400.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 13,175 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 42,882.