4 more Covid deaths recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,138.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
63
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 22
Unknown
Male
32
Demerara-Mahaica
January 24
Unknown
Female
52
Cuyuni-Mazaruni
January 24
Unvaccinated
Female
57
Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo
January 23
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 173 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,400.
There are 20 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 13,175 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 42,882.