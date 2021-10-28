4 more Covid deaths; 98 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 904.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

67

Demerara-Mahaica

October 27

Fully Vaccinated

Female

56

Demerara-Mahaica

October 27

Unvaccinated

Female

58

Demerara-Mahaica

October 28

Unvaccinated

Male

64

Upper Demerara – Berbice

October 22

Unvaccinated

The country also detected 98 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to 35,350.

Twenty-three persons are in the ICU, 70 are in institutional isolation, and 2,832 are in home isolation.

A total of 31,521 persons have recovered.