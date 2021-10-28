4 more Covid deaths; 98 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 904.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
67
Demerara-Mahaica
October 27
Fully Vaccinated
Female
56
Demerara-Mahaica
October 27
Unvaccinated
Female
58
Demerara-Mahaica
October 28
Unvaccinated
Male
64
Upper Demerara – Berbice
October 22
Unvaccinated
The country also detected 98 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to 35,350.
Twenty-three persons are in the ICU, 70 are in institutional isolation, and 2,832 are in home isolation.
A total of 31,521 persons have recovered.