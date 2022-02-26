4 more COVID-19 fatalities, 35 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

Consequently, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana is now 1,220.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

89

Pomeroon-Supenaam

February 05

Unvaccinated

Male

53

Pomeroon-Supenaam

February 22

Unvaccinated

Male

81

Pomeroon-Supenaam

February 10

Unknown

Female

89

Demerara-Mahaica

February 25

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 35 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the country’s confirmed cases up to 62,891.

Of these, however, only 742 are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 12 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 60,929 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.