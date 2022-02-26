4 more COVID-19 fatalities, 35 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
Consequently, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana is now 1,220.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
89
Pomeroon-Supenaam
February 05
Unvaccinated
Male
53
Pomeroon-Supenaam
February 22
Unvaccinated
Male
81
Pomeroon-Supenaam
February 10
Unknown
Female
89
Demerara-Mahaica
February 25
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 35 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the country’s confirmed cases up to 62,891.
Of these, however, only 742 are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also 12 other persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 60,929 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.