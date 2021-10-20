4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 19, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 881.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Male

63

Demerara-Mahaica

October 20

Fully Vaccinated

Female

68

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 19

Partially Vaccinated

Male

89

Pomeroon-Supenaam

October 19

Unvaccinated

Female

51

East Berbice-Corentyne

October 19

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 118 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,726.

There are 23 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, 3,503 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

A total of 30,206 persons have recovered.