4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 19, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 881.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Male
63
Demerara-Mahaica
October 20
Fully Vaccinated
Female
68
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 19
Partially Vaccinated
Male
89
Pomeroon-Supenaam
October 19
Unvaccinated
Female
51
East Berbice-Corentyne
October 19
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 118 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,726.
There are 23 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, 3,503 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.
A total of 30,206 persons have recovered.