4 more COVID-19 deaths, 122 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died. This takes the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana to 866.

These latest fatalities are a 45-year-old female from Region Three and a 68-year-old of female from Region Six, both of whom died on October 15 along with a 59-year-old male from Region Five and a 65-year-old female from Region Four, who died on October 16.

Only one of these persons was fully vaccinated, another partially and one unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the fourth person is unknown.

Nevertheless, the Health Ministry said these patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, another 122 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 34,362.

However, only 3,777 of these are currently active cases including 28 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation. Four other persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 29,719 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.