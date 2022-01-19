4-month-old girl among 7 more Covid deaths recorded



The Infectious Disease Hospital The Infectious Disease Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 18, 2022, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1108.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

60

Upper Demerara-Berbice

January 18

Unknown

Male

63

Demerara-Mahaica

January 19

Unknown

Male

66

Demerara-Mahaica

January 19

Unvaccinated

Female

63

Demerara-Mahaica

January 18

Partially Vaccinated

Female

62

Demerara-Mahaica

January 18

Partially Vaccinated

Female

68

Demerara-Mahaica

January 18

Fully Vaccinated

Female

4 Months

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 14

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 743 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24-hour, taking the total positives recorded to date to 53,921.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 182 in institutional isolation, 11,639 in home isolation, and 27 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 40,994.