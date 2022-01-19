4-month-old girl among 7 more Covid deaths recorded

The Infectious Disease Hospital
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 18, 2022, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1108.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
60
Upper Demerara-Berbice
January 18
Unknown
Male
63
Demerara-Mahaica
January 19
Unknown
Male
66
Demerara-Mahaica
January 19
Unvaccinated
Female
63
Demerara-Mahaica
January 18
Partially Vaccinated
Female
62
Demerara-Mahaica
January 18
Partially Vaccinated
Female
68
Demerara-Mahaica
January 18
Fully Vaccinated
Female
4 Months
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 14
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 743 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24-hour, taking the total positives recorded to date to 53,921.
There are 18 persons in the ICU, 182 in institutional isolation, 11,639 in home isolation, and 27 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 40,994.