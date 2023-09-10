4 homeless in separate fires

The Mosquito Hall house on fire

Three persons are now homeless after a late-night fire on Saturday destroyed two houses at Mosquito Hall, Unity, East Coast Demerara.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, it received a report at about 23:45h last night that a building was on fire at Lot 79 Mosquito Hall, and immediately dispatched water tender #106 along with a crew from the Mahaica Fire Station.

Upon arrival at the scene, a two-storey wooden building was observed to be engulfed in flames.

The building was owned and occupied by Kubram Ramlall.

Aftermath of the Mosquito Hall fire

The fire was maliciously set and destroyed the building, leaving its lone occupant homeless.

Additionally, a one-storey wooden building at the same address was also destroyed due to radiated heat from the building of origin. This resulted in Shirley Pitambar and Desmond Randall also being rendered homeless.

One jet and hose reel working from WT#106 and an open water source were used to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, the GFS also reported two further fires, that were determined to be arson, were attended to and extinguished by the Fire Department.

The first incident occurred around 23:39h Saturday night at Lot 212 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, where an abandoned two-storey building was set ablaze, resulting in the first floor of the building being severely damaged.

A second incident occurred at 4:19h this morning at Mon Repos Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.

The fire quickly destroyed a one-flat wooden building, displacing its owner, Kevin Mohamed.