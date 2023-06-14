4 homeless after fire rips through Corentyne house

Four persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Eversham Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of the blaze, no one was at home.

Shondel Hopkinson, a security guard who occupied the one-bedroom home with her husband and two children, said she was out dealing with some financial matters in New Amsterdam when she heard of the fire.

She said by the time she got home, the building was completely destroyed.

The woman said she lost everything in the fire, including the “Because We Care” cash grant she recently received for her two children.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been electrical in nature.