4 homeless after fire guts Paradise house; arson suspected

The fire that destroyed the home at Paradise, ECD

A fire that the Guyana Fire Service suspects to be arson, destroyed a Paradise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house on Monday evening.

The fire occurred at about 18:32h. In a press release, the Guyana Fire Service said they received a call and were informed of a fire at Lot 22 Paradise, ECD.

“Water tenders from the Melanie and Mahaica Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, firefighters observed one building engulfed in flames,” the Fire Service said.

The structure involved was a one-storey wooden and concrete building, which was owned by Davanand Ramlall and occupied by himself and his family of three.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving four people homeless.

“Two jets working from Water Tender #106 and Water Carrier #14 were used to extinguish the blaze.”

“The purported cause of the fire is a malicious setting by person(s) unknown.”

An investigation was launched.