4 Guyanese named in WI ODI, T20I teams against Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies on Wednesday announced the squads for the three One Day Internationals and three T20 International matches against Bangladesh from October 18 to 31 in Dhaka and Chattogram, respectively.

Following a fourth consecutive home series triumph, with the recent victory against Pakistan, the Bangladesh series will be the penultimate ODI series of the year for the regional squad, providing an opportunity for continuity in preparation for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, with the nucleus of the squad being retained from the previous series.

Former West Indies Under-19 captain and Academy member, Ackeem Auguste, has been rewarded with a maiden call up to the ODI squad as a replacement for Evin Lewis, who is recovering from a wrist injury and ruled out of the tour.

Khary Pierre who made his test debut against India earlier this month has earned a recall to the shorter format to support Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase in the spin department, while Alick Athanaze has also made a return to the squad led by Shai Hope.

Head Coach Daren Sammy is excited to continue the progression of the ODI Team while exposing more players to strengthen the pool for the 2027 World Cup.

“The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the World Cup. Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event.”

Sammy also added, “The selection of Ackeem reflects the pathway Cricket West Indies is creating for our emerging players who have shown the qualities to perform at the international level. He is a player for the future, one who has progressed from Under-15s to the senior level, and another Academy graduate to feature in an international squad this year.”

Meanwhile, left arm pacer Ramon Simmonds along with Amir Jangoo have been included for the three (3) T20Is in Chattogram.

Simmonds’ exploits in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he ended with 13 wickets along with his strong outing with the ball against Nepal, sees him included in the 15-member squad. Jangoo has been selected as the second wicketkeeping option.

In a concerted effort to provide players with valuable exposure to sub-continent conditions in advance of the series, CWI have sent Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie and Sherfane Rutherford to a preparatory camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, India, with Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo joining this contingent following their participation in the Nepal series.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe said, “With the 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner, it is important for our players to get as much practice as possible in these conditions, with that tournament being held in India and Sri Lanka.”

“In addition to the important aspect of acclimatisation, the camp will feature skill and tactical training and development specific to those conditions, which is critical to preparing the players ahead of this series as well as next year’s World Cup.”

West Indies ODI Squad Against Bangladesh: Captain Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies T20 Squad vs Bangladesh: Captain Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Ramon Simmonds.

West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2025

First ODI: October 18 – Mirpur, Dhaka @ 3:30am AST/2:30am in Jamaica

Second ODI: October 21 – Mirpur, Dhaka @ 3:30am AST/2:30am in Jamaica

Third ODI: October 23 – Mirpur, Dhaka @ 3:30am AST/2:30am in Jamaica

1st T20I: October 27 – Chattogram, @8am AST/7am in Jamaica

2nd T20I: October 29 – Chattogram @8am AST/7am in Jamaica

3rd T20I: October 31 – Chattogram @8am AST/7am in Jamaica