4 arrested, over 54 lbs ganja found during Berbice operation

Police in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested four persons and discovered more than 54 pounds of marijuana during an operation on Saturday.

The Cordon and Search Exercise was conducted between 04:40hrs and 06:30hrs during which several houses were searched.

The houses searched were at Heartburn Village, East Bank Berbice, and Glasgow Housing Scheme, EBB, as well as at Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, and Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Among the four persons arrested during the exercise was a 31-year-old labourer of Heartburn Village for alleged Robbery Under Arms; a 19-year-old unemployed male of Glasgow Housing Scheme for alleged Robbery Under Arms; a 50-year-old self-employed man of Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, for Possession of Narcotics, and a 38-year-old Labourer of Stanleytown for Possession of Narcotics.

While conducting searches in Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, ranks searched an empty lot where they found a multi-coloured bag in a clump of bushes.

According to the police, the bag contained 12 bulky parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis, which, when weighed, amounted to 54 pounds.