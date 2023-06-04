4 arrested after separate finds of cocaine, ganja

The cocaine found at the WBD home

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have arrested four persons following the discovery of quantities of cocaine and marijuana in separate drug bust exercises.

Three persons were arrested on Friday, June 2, 2023 at a home in Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, where the officers found cocaine.

Reports are that the ranks, acting on information received, went to the residence sometime around 20:00h and conducted a search in the presence of the 27-year-old male homeowner, a 30-year-old female resident and a 24-year-old female from Essequibo.

On the kitchen table, they discovered a black bulky bag and when opened, found it contained a quantity of whitish rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine.

When the police informed the male of his suspicion and the allegation the male replied saying, “Officer, let we deal with it.”

All three occupants were arrested and escorted to the Wales Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 41.6 grams. The male then admitted ownership and was placed in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

The parcel of marijuana found on the suspect

Meanwhile, at about 18:45h on Friday, ranks on the East Coast of Demerara were on motorcycle patrol at Haslington New Scheme, ECD when they observed motorcyclist acting in a suspicious manner.

The suspect, a 32-year-old male of Victoria, ECD, was approached by the officers who conducted a search on his person and the motorcycle during which they unearthed a transparent plastic wrap containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis, in the motorcycle seat compartment.

The man was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Enmore Police Station where the narcotic was weighed and amounted to 485.3 grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.