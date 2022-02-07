$4.5M worth of ganja found in car during CANU operation

Two persons have been arrested in relation to the discovery over $4.5M worth of marijuana following the interception of a car at Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The bust was made today during an operation conducted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The two suspects, who were in the car, were taken to CANU Headquarters where the suspected narcotic was tested and weighed, amounting to 33.3lbs. CANU said the drugs carry a street value of $4.5M.

Investigations are ongoing.