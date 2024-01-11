$3B worth of ganja destroyed in Berbice River

A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the discovery of ten acres with approximately six thousand Cannabis Sativa plants ranging from three inches to six feet in height, and about eight thousand pounds of dry Cannabis Sativa in a house.

Acting on information received, the Joint Services ranks went to Gaetroy, Upper Berbice River, where they destroyed the Cannabis Sativa plants, two make-shift camps, one wooden house and a quantity of farming tools.

The estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed is $3,267,897,900.

No one was arrested.