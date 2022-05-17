39-Y-O woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend

A 39-year-old woman who allowed her ex-boyfriend to sleep over at her house was during the wee hours of today stabbed by the man who has since gone into hiding.

Injured is Sharon Hoppie of Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Hoppie and the 36-year-old suspect shared a relationship which ended about two months ago. Nevertheless, police said the duo would keep in touch whereby the ex-boyfriend would visit from “time to time”.

Hoppie has since started a new relationship and at around 00:30h today, the ex-boyfriend showed up at the woman’s house where he met the current boyfriend.

After the boyfriend departed, Hoppie and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument. Following the row, Hoppie allowed her ex-boyfriend to sleep over because it was late.

Police said the woman went to bed at around 02:00h, leaving the ex-boyfriend in the house. At around 03:30h, the ex-boyfriend reportedly armed himself with a knife and went into the woman’s room.

“She tried to fight the accused off and he dealt her a stab to her left-side neck and another to her right-side abdomen, after which he exited the house and fled the scene to an unknown location,” police said in a statement.

An alarm was raised and the woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a neighbour. She was admitted a patient where her condition is regarded as stable.

Checks were made for the suspect but he is yet to be apprehended. Investigations are ongoing.