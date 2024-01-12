$38M newly retrofitted NICU to boost neonatal care in Region 2

The newly retrofitted Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Public Hospital Suddie, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was commissioned on Friday by Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health.

The Unit has moved from being a three-bed facility to 10-bed. It is fully equipped with backup oxygen lines and modern equipment including paediatric and neonate ventilators, infusion (IV) pumps, incubators and radiant warmers.

The retrofitting of the facility costs approximately GY$38M.

Dr Anthony stated that the expansion to this NICU forms part of a US$500,000 extended project to all regional hospitals that will soon undergo upgrades to their NICU facility.

This expansion will help save a number of premature infants and provide quality care to infants in all regions of Guyana.

Last year, 1000 babies were delivered in Region Two, of which 86 were admitted to the NICU for specialised care and treatment.