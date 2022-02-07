37 new Covid cases recorded as country registers significant decline in active cases

Within the last 24 hours, the country recorded 37 new cases of the virus as the number of active cases continue to significantly decline.

This is being hailed as a major development by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony who reminded that only two weeks ago, the active Covid cases in the country were soaring.

The total active cases currently stand at 5,495 – a major drop from the 14,000 that was recorded a couple of weeks ago.

“This would be a significant drop from what we would have seen, let’s say about two weeks ago when, we were at its peak with 13,000 to 14,000 cases. So we have seen a declining trend of new cases and I guess by the end of the week we will see these 5495 drop further as less people are getting infected and more people are getting discharged,” the Minister explained.

In order to keep on this positive trend, Dr Anthony reminded persons to continue following the stipulated guidelines.

The rules, he affirmed, also applies to businesses.

“While we would have had some measure of success, I think a lot of people have become very complacent and there are businesses who were once very vigilant with these measures, have start relaxing them and similarly with various entities,” Dr Anthony contended.

“This is not some people doing the right thing and others being able to violate the rules. We have to take a conscious decision that all of us are going to be involved to make sure that we protect ourselves and the population.”

To date, 426,317 or 83.1 per cent of adults have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine while 317,777 or 61.9 per cent have received two doses.

For children 12 to 17, 32,873 or 45.1 per cent have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while 23,383 or 32.1 per cent have received both doses.

In terms of booster doses, 46,629 persons have received their jabs.