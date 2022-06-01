$37.8M fire station commissioned at Eccles

The new Eccles Fire Station

The Guyana Fire Service today commissioned the Eccles Fire Station which is located at QR8F+8XR, Nandy Park East Bank Demerara.

The station, which was completed at a cost of approximately $37.8 million, will provide fire rescue services to persons living on the East Bank of Demerara from Agricola to Providence and will lend support to residents of West Demerara.

During brief remarks, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, said the establishment of the Eccles Fire Station speaks volumes about the PPP/C’s goal of protecting property and lives of Guyanese.

He noted that the construction of new stations as well as the purchasing of appliances is the government’s way of ensuring the proper use of taxpayers’ money.

Minister Benn highlighted the issue of arson in the country, urging individuals to help the Guyana Fire Service by reporting threats of arson promptly and taking safety procedures to avoid fire emergencies.

He further mentioned that once training is completed, EMTs will be stationed at the Eccles Fire Station.

New hydrants will soon be installed in various parts of the country, and ranks will be trained to help the GFS become more ready, accountable, capable, and engaged in carrying out its mandate.

In his remarks, Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham stated that the Eccles Fire Station was built with the number of structures and businesses in the area in mind.

The CFO said he is pleased that the station is located opposite a school as it will impact the young minds and encourage children to become firefighters.

He encouraged citizens to call on the Fire Service and pledged an efficient and professional service.

The Eccles Fire Station can be contacted by dialing 912 or 233-5700.