36 cops partake in training to become “competent” drivers

Thirty-six police ranks drawn from the various Police Departments and Regional Divisions across the country have embarked on a four-week “Four Wheel Driving Course”.

In a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it was explained that the theoretical aspect of the exercise will be conducted at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown while the practical aspect will be done at various locations around Guyana.

The training programme is aimed at equipping ranks with the theoretical and practical aspects of driving and transforming them into ‘Force Drivers’ who are competent.

The GPF also explained that the training will expose ranks to the concepts of driving a four-wheel motor vehicle and “to understand the theories and rules governing the use of the road by an emergency vehicle; defensive driving and responsibilities that come with being a Force Driver.”

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, in declaring the course open, urged the participants to be professional and disciplined and take full advantage of what is being taught.

In attendance were Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King; Acting Traffic Chief, Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams; Traffic Enforcement Officer, Woman Inspector Natasha Alder; and Traffic Officer-in-Charge (Regional Division #3), Inspector Eon Isaacs.