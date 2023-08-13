35 African cultural groups get funding from govt

Prime Minister Mark Phillips handing over the cheque to one of the 35 African cultural groups in the presence of several Cabinet Members including Culture Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

The Guyana Government on Thursday handed over funds to 35 African cultural groups in Guyana for projects in a wide variety of sectors as well as initiatives that seek to empower women.

The money was handed over to these African cultural groups during a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.

The groups that received funding had submitted proposals for projects in a number of areas, including agricultural and purchasing of agricultural equipment; business; cultural training in drumming, teaching craft, cooking traditional foods and garment construction among others.

Some groups also committed to work in literacy, women’s empowerment and via education in African and Afro-Guyanese history.

According to Culture Minister, Charles Ramson, government is confident in the proposed projects and initiatives as well as the impact they will make.

“There is no preference or differential treatment here. All of the groups have received the equal amount of money. The requirement is, and what will form part of the agreement, is that the money be used for the project that you have submitted in your proposal…”

“We want to be able to show not just Guyana but the world that from government’s funding, these are the initiatives and projects that have been supported to further the United Nations Resolution for the Decade.

The UN General Assembly resolution 68/237, which proclaimed the year 2015 to 2024 to be the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Prime Minister, Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said this Decade represents a significant global effort towards achieving racial justice, equality, and empowerment.

“What we are doing here today represents a signal and an important decision to ensure that you the people of African descent and the organisations that you represent benefit from the prosperity of this country…”

“By address the historic and contemporary injustices faced by people with African descent, this initiative aims to foster a society where everyone can enjoy their fundamental rights, dignity and full participation regardless of the racial or ethnic background. And that is what the Government that I am representing here today wants for all the people of Guyana, and more particularly, for the people of African Descent in Guyana.”

The distribution of these grants comes on the heels of the Guyana Government halting funding to the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G), citing lack of transparency and accountability.

Instead, Government has decided to distribute the money directly to the African cultural groups in order to achieve the objectives of the decade.