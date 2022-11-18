$340M in ganja destroyed by Police; CANU arrests 3 with over 100lbs ganja

The cannabis field that was discovered by Police

A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard on Thursday has led to the discovery of 17 acres of ganja with approximately 27, 000 cannabis plants ranging from two to six feet in height.

Region Six Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said acting on information received, ranks went to DeVeldt Village, Savannah along the Berbice River, where they destroyed the cannabis sativa plants, three makeshift camps, one trailer, and two ploughs.

The estimated value of the cannabis sativa destroyed was $340,194,300.

The camp being destroyed by fire

Meanwhile, during a similar operation at DeVeldt last month, $489 million worth of marijuana was destroyed and two shotguns were discovered.A 37-year-old farmer of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), who was attending to the cannabis plants, was arrested. He has since been placed before the courts.

This is not the first time Police have found cannabis being cultivated at DeVeldt. In September of this year, Police destroyed over 13, 700 kilograms (3000 lbs) of marijuana there and took four persons, including a juvenile, into custody.

Back in January 2021, after a raid by law enforcement, three men escaped and a 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun, along with two live 12-gauge cartridges and one 12-gauge empty shell, were among the items found as $100 million was also burnt and destroyed.

In September 2020, five camps were also destroyed as Police discovered 337, 263 kilograms of illegal plants with an estimated value of several billion dollars. Additionally, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition and a cellular phone were also found.

Two years ago, during another raid, Police discovered five shotguns at a house in the same village.

CANU bust

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) seized a quantity of cannabis on the Corentyne.

The cannabis that was seized by CANU

The agency in a release said the drug was seized during an operation at Dukestown, Corriverton. It said during the operation, ranks observed three males fleeing toward the Dukestown community, leaving behind two brown salt bags.

The men were subsequently apprehended and the bags were retrieved. A subsequent search of the salt bags revealed a quantity of suspected cannabis.

The suspected narcotics were taken to CANU’s Office at Skeldon, Corriverton where it was tested positive for cannabis and amounted to 46.2 kgs or 101.8 lbs.

CANU said the investigations are ongoing.