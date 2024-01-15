33-Y-O man dies in Mon Repos accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 04:00 hrs this morning (Monday 15th January 2024) on the public road at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. The accident involved motor car PZZ 8045, driven by a 27-year-old Legal Clerk from Buxton, and pedestrian Andrew Viramuthu, a 33-year-old Labourer of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcar PZZ 8045 was proceeding East along the Mon Repos road when the driver alleged that he saw a man run from North to South across the road with a cup in his hand and into the path of his vehicle. The driver claimed that by the time he could have applied brakes, the front portion of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung into the air and landed on the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was seen and examined by a Doctor and pronounced dead at the scene. The body was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and the results showed a reading of .006 Micrograms.