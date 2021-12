The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana



People on Regent Street

Within the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 39,151.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 31 in institutional isolation, and 598 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 37,465.

The country’s death toll remains at 1050.